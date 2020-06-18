1731 Mariposa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautifully updated duplex located in much sought after Casa Linda area. This 2 bed 1 bath is nearly all new. Features fresh grey paint with white trim, new wood flooring, new windows and blinds. New high efficiency central heat and air system, updated kitchen and bath. All new ceiling fan light fixtures. one car garage. You really must see to appreciate. Minutes from shopping, great eating establishments, movie theater, banks, medical offices and post office. Everything you need blocks away! Owner will not except pets of any kind. No smoking. Yard work included.