Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1731 Mariposa Drive

1731 Mariposa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Mariposa Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully updated duplex located in much sought after Casa Linda area. This 2 bed 1 bath is nearly all new. Features fresh grey paint with white trim, new wood flooring, new windows and blinds. New high efficiency central heat and air system, updated kitchen and bath. All new ceiling fan light fixtures. one car garage. You really must see to appreciate. Minutes from shopping, great eating establishments, movie theater, banks, medical offices and post office. Everything you need blocks away! Owner will not except pets of any kind. No smoking. Yard work included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1731 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 1731 Mariposa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Mariposa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Mariposa Drive offers parking.
Does 1731 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Mariposa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1731 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1731 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Mariposa Drive has units with dishwashers.

