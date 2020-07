Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage tennis court

NEW PRICE! Live the White Rock Lake lifestyle. Five minutes from White Rock's serene water, striking sunsets, boating, tennis, picnicking, and hike and bike trails. Arboretum plus White Rock Dog Park are close by. Recent heat and air, granite tile, original, re-finished hardwoods, all stainless in kitchen, full-size utility room, covered patio, separate storage shed, dog run, attached rear 2 car garage. 2 WBFP with gas starters in living room and den for cozy winter days.