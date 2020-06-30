All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:43 AM

17214 Nailsworth Way

17214 Nailsworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

17214 Nailsworth Way, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury Townhouse in Gated Community with open and flexible floorplan. Large living room featuring oak nail-down hardwoods, high ceilings, Italian cast stone gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen complete with stainless appliances, gas cooktop-oven, Sub-Zero fridge, granite counters and plenty of storage. Spacious master suite has room for sitting area, elegant Italianate granite & travertine spa bath & enormous closet. Washer & Dryer included. Plantation shutters thru out. Nice side patio with grass. Attached 2-car garage with storage. Neighborhood includes private pool area with fireplace, BBQ grill and fitness facility. Conveniently located minutes from George Bush, Preston and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17214 Nailsworth Way have any available units?
17214 Nailsworth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17214 Nailsworth Way have?
Some of 17214 Nailsworth Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17214 Nailsworth Way currently offering any rent specials?
17214 Nailsworth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17214 Nailsworth Way pet-friendly?
No, 17214 Nailsworth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17214 Nailsworth Way offer parking?
Yes, 17214 Nailsworth Way offers parking.
Does 17214 Nailsworth Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17214 Nailsworth Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17214 Nailsworth Way have a pool?
Yes, 17214 Nailsworth Way has a pool.
Does 17214 Nailsworth Way have accessible units?
No, 17214 Nailsworth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17214 Nailsworth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17214 Nailsworth Way has units with dishwashers.

