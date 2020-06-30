17214 Nailsworth Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxury Townhouse in Gated Community with open and flexible floorplan. Large living room featuring oak nail-down hardwoods, high ceilings, Italian cast stone gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen complete with stainless appliances, gas cooktop-oven, Sub-Zero fridge, granite counters and plenty of storage. Spacious master suite has room for sitting area, elegant Italianate granite & travertine spa bath & enormous closet. Washer & Dryer included. Plantation shutters thru out. Nice side patio with grass. Attached 2-car garage with storage. Neighborhood includes private pool area with fireplace, BBQ grill and fitness facility. Conveniently located minutes from George Bush, Preston and Dallas North Tollway.