Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Delightful Dallas Townhome!! - This beautiful town home offers over 1900 square feet of living space. Gas burning fireplace located in living room with lots of kitchen space. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom offers over-sized bathtub and separate shower. Has a space enough to have a desk area on the second level. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Mounted TV and sound system is included in the rent.



(RLNE3458609)