All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1717 Gallagher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1717 Gallagher St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1717 Gallagher St

1717 Gallagher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Gallagher Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath - Trinity Groves - West Dallas CUTE - This is a large 3 bedroom 1 bath in West Dallas near Trinity Groves. Small backyard also! All appliances provided: washer, dryer, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Great price for a family looking to live somewhere clean and nice! Call us with any questions :)

We love most pets and have a 2 pet maximum. Pet rent is $25.00 a month per pet. Pet app: tinyurl.com/proxypets

Please don't contact unless ALL occupants can answer YES to the criteria below.
1. Is your combined income 3 times the amount of the rent?
2. You have never been evicted.
3. Do you always pay on time?
4. Will your past landlords give you a good recommendation?
5. Can you afford to pay rent and deposit at time of move in?

If you answered YES to the above, the next step will be to apply here at proxypropertymgmt.com --> APPLY - Application fee of $25 / and half or all of deposit needs to be paid in advance to hold the unit.

(RLNE5655426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Gallagher St have any available units?
1717 Gallagher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Gallagher St have?
Some of 1717 Gallagher St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Gallagher St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Gallagher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Gallagher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Gallagher St is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Gallagher St offer parking?
No, 1717 Gallagher St does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Gallagher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Gallagher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Gallagher St have a pool?
No, 1717 Gallagher St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Gallagher St have accessible units?
No, 1717 Gallagher St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Gallagher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Gallagher St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University