1717 Gallagher St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

3 Bed 1 Bath - Trinity Groves - West Dallas CUTE - This is a large 3 bedroom 1 bath in West Dallas near Trinity Groves. Small backyard also! All appliances provided: washer, dryer, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Great price for a family looking to live somewhere clean and nice! Call us with any questions :)



We love most pets and have a 2 pet maximum. Pet rent is $25.00 a month per pet. Pet app: tinyurl.com/proxypets



Please don't contact unless ALL occupants can answer YES to the criteria below.

1. Is your combined income 3 times the amount of the rent?

2. You have never been evicted.

3. Do you always pay on time?

4. Will your past landlords give you a good recommendation?

5. Can you afford to pay rent and deposit at time of move in?



If you answered YES to the above, the next step will be to apply here at proxypropertymgmt.com --> APPLY - Application fee of $25 / and half or all of deposit needs to be paid in advance to hold the unit.



(RLNE5655426)