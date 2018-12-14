1714 Quadrangle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2-1 with 2 living areas and an attached garage in popular Alger Park subdivision.Freshly painted throughout! Living room feature large window with loads of natural lighting. Cozy den enjoys access to backyard deck and patio. Fabulous neighborhood with great access to all the new shops and eateries popping up in the White Rock lake area. This one wont last long. Owner is Texas realtor and Listing agent is related to owner. More PHOTOS TO COME AND MAKE READY IN PROGRESS.