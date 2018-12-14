1714 Quadrangle Drive, Dallas, TX 75228 Casa Linda
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2-1 with 2 living areas and an attached garage in popular Alger Park subdivision.Freshly painted throughout! Living room feature large window with loads of natural lighting. Cozy den enjoys access to backyard deck and patio. Fabulous neighborhood with great access to all the new shops and eateries popping up in the White Rock lake area. This one wont last long. Owner is Texas realtor and Listing agent is related to owner. More PHOTOS TO COME AND MAKE READY IN PROGRESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have any available units?
1714 Quadrangle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have?
Some of 1714 Quadrangle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Quadrangle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Quadrangle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.