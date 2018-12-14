All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:17 PM

1714 Quadrangle Drive

1714 Quadrangle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Quadrangle Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2-1 with 2 living areas and an attached garage in popular Alger Park subdivision.Freshly painted throughout! Living room feature large window with loads of natural lighting. Cozy den enjoys access to backyard deck and patio. Fabulous neighborhood with great access to all the new shops and eateries popping up in the White Rock lake area. This one wont last long. Owner is Texas realtor and Listing agent is related to owner. More PHOTOS TO COME AND MAKE READY IN PROGRESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have any available units?
1714 Quadrangle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have?
Some of 1714 Quadrangle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Quadrangle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Quadrangle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Quadrangle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Quadrangle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Quadrangle Drive offers parking.
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Quadrangle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have a pool?
No, 1714 Quadrangle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1714 Quadrangle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Quadrangle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Quadrangle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

