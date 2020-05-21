1704 S Akard Street

Amenities

I’d like to welcome you to the new hot new area in town, The Cedars. Recently renovated, this charming 1940s historic building is located in the eclectic Cedar's Neighborhood of Dallas. Ideal location to access all of Dallas. Within walking distance to Downtown Dallas, Entertainment District and public transportation. This 2 bedroom comes fully furnished. Original hardwood flooring throughout. Dual entrance, makes it ideal for roommates. Washer dryer, water and internet included. Pet friendly.