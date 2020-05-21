All apartments in Dallas
1704 S Akard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 S Akard Street

1704 South Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
I’d like to welcome you to the new hot new area in town, The Cedars. Recently renovated, this charming 1940s historic building is located in the eclectic Cedar's Neighborhood of Dallas. Ideal location to access all of Dallas. Within walking distance to Downtown Dallas, Entertainment District and public transportation. This 2 bedroom comes fully furnished. Original hardwood flooring throughout. Dual entrance, makes it ideal for roommates. Washer dryer, water and internet included. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

