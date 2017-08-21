All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 15 2019

1635 Trailridge Drive

1635 Trailridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Trailridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly Sought After area near Bishop Arts District. You can WALK to Kiest park! This home features a TON of upgrades including new flooring throughout, new decorative lighting, and new paint interior and exterior. The kitchen features new granite, new sink, a brand new fridge and dishwasher and more! There are two new bathrooms including new tile, granite, new mirrors, and a new marble vanity! The whole home feature brand new windows and a sliding glass door to go out to your huge grass backyard with mature trees. Mature trees are also in the front and provide a lot of shade, they are beautiful! The home also features new HVAC! You will love living in this peaceful neighborhood and upgrades galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Trailridge Drive have any available units?
1635 Trailridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 Trailridge Drive have?
Some of 1635 Trailridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Trailridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Trailridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Trailridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Trailridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1635 Trailridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1635 Trailridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Trailridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Trailridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Trailridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1635 Trailridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Trailridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1635 Trailridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Trailridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 Trailridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

