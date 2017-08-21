1635 Trailridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Highly Sought After area near Bishop Arts District. You can WALK to Kiest park! This home features a TON of upgrades including new flooring throughout, new decorative lighting, and new paint interior and exterior. The kitchen features new granite, new sink, a brand new fridge and dishwasher and more! There are two new bathrooms including new tile, granite, new mirrors, and a new marble vanity! The whole home feature brand new windows and a sliding glass door to go out to your huge grass backyard with mature trees. Mature trees are also in the front and provide a lot of shade, they are beautiful! The home also features new HVAC! You will love living in this peaceful neighborhood and upgrades galore!