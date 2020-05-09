1621 Kyle Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208 Kings Highway Conservation District
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BE IN THE HEART OF BISHOP ARTS! Incredible craftsman style home with stained concrete flooring gives an industrial modern feel while the multiple windows exude tons of natural light throughout the property. Enjoy baking in the open concept kitchen using an abundance of cabinet storage for your cookware while entertaining guests in the large living room space. Easy access to a cozy backyard requires little maintenance for pets to have space to run around while you enjoy sitting on the covered patio. Visit the restaurants and shops at the Bishop Arts District which is a very short distance away. Impeccably maintained home by the owners. Do not miss your chance on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue have any available units?
1621 Kyle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Kyle Avenue have?
Some of 1621 Kyle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Kyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Kyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Kyle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Kyle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Kyle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 Kyle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 Kyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 Kyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Kyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Kyle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)