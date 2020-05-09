All apartments in Dallas
1621 Kyle Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:30 AM

1621 Kyle Avenue

1621 Kyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Kyle Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BE IN THE HEART OF BISHOP ARTS! Incredible craftsman style home with stained concrete flooring gives an industrial modern feel while the multiple windows exude tons of natural light throughout the property. Enjoy baking in the open concept kitchen using an abundance of cabinet storage for your cookware while entertaining guests in the large living room space. Easy access to a cozy backyard requires little maintenance for pets to have space to run around while you enjoy sitting on the covered patio. Visit the restaurants and shops at the Bishop Arts District which is a very short distance away. Impeccably maintained home by the owners. Do not miss your chance on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

