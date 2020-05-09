1621 Kyle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BE IN THE HEART OF BISHOP ARTS! Incredible craftsman style home with stained concrete flooring gives an industrial modern feel while the multiple windows exude tons of natural light throughout the property. Enjoy baking in the open concept kitchen using an abundance of cabinet storage for your cookware while entertaining guests in the large living room space. Easy access to a cozy backyard requires little maintenance for pets to have space to run around while you enjoy sitting on the covered patio. Visit the restaurants and shops at the Bishop Arts District which is a very short distance away. Impeccably maintained home by the owners. Do not miss your chance on this one!