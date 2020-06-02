All apartments in Dallas
1620 Kyle Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:51 AM

1620 Kyle Avenue

1620 Kyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Kyle Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Craftsman style home in the Kings Highway Consevation District. Totally remodeled in 2017. Professionally designed kitchen features open shelving, decorative backsplash, new cabinets, quartz c-tops and huge eat in island. Upgraded SS appliances with gas stove. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Open concept living - dining area with ship lap feature wall. Two bedroom, one full bath plus half bath with additional living area and decorative fireplace. Fabulous wood deck patio in the large back yard perfect for entertainment. Smart home features. Available immediately. Great location, steps away from Rosemont elementary, Stevens Park Golf Course, Twelve Hills nature center & minutes to Bishop Arts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Kyle Avenue have any available units?
1620 Kyle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Kyle Avenue have?
Some of 1620 Kyle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Kyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Kyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Kyle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Kyle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1620 Kyle Avenue offer parking?
No, 1620 Kyle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Kyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Kyle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Kyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1620 Kyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Kyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1620 Kyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Kyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Kyle Avenue has units with dishwashers.

