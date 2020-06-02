1620 Kyle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Craftsman style home in the Kings Highway Consevation District. Totally remodeled in 2017. Professionally designed kitchen features open shelving, decorative backsplash, new cabinets, quartz c-tops and huge eat in island. Upgraded SS appliances with gas stove. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Open concept living - dining area with ship lap feature wall. Two bedroom, one full bath plus half bath with additional living area and decorative fireplace. Fabulous wood deck patio in the large back yard perfect for entertainment. Smart home features. Available immediately. Great location, steps away from Rosemont elementary, Stevens Park Golf Course, Twelve Hills nature center & minutes to Bishop Arts.