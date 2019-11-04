All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 Duet Drive

1614 Duet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Duet Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous Dallas home has so much to offer! Ceramic tile flooring leads you into the cozy living room complete with a brick fireplace and great natural lighting. The kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package of refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave! Granite counter tops and excessive cabinet space create easy storage space. The dining area provides easy back yard access and decorative lighting! The back yard offers a patio and fenced yard. Two car garage includes remote access.
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Duet Drive have any available units?
1614 Duet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Duet Drive have?
Some of 1614 Duet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Duet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Duet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Duet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Duet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Duet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Duet Drive offers parking.
Does 1614 Duet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Duet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Duet Drive have a pool?
No, 1614 Duet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Duet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Duet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Duet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Duet Drive has units with dishwashers.

