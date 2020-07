Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully finished out townhouse in a gated community, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, all with en suite full bath and additional powder bath on second floor living area. 3 stories with attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Exall Park and Crossfit 214, bars and restaurants. Close to Lower Grenville, Deep Ellum and Downtown. Can't miss opportunity!! Non-refundable $55 App fee for every adult over 18.