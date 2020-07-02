1600 Lyte St, Dallas

Amenities
You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
Apartment Amenities
One and two bedroom modern spirit residences
Granite countertops throughout
Brushed nickel fixtures
Stainless Steel EnergyStar Appliances
Designer backsplashes in kitchen
Custom cabinets
Kitchen islands
Tile in bathrooms
Walk-in showers
Oval tubs
10-foot ceilings throughout
Wood floors in living/dining, kitchen, and closet
Spacious walk-in closets
Ceiling fans in living/dining and bedrooms
Luxury Lighting Package
Pre-wired for technology
USB Charging Outlets
2-inch stylized wood blinds
Large, private patios or balconies
Community Amenities
Rooftop lounge with views of Victory Park and Downtown Dallas
Convenient access to the American Airlines Center and all of Victory Park’s amenities
Courtyard with direct access to the Katy Trail
Urban clubhouse with coffee bar
Flex, fitness center fully equipped with strength and
cardio training equipment
The Plunge, resort-style swimming pool with outdoor lounging
Onsite laundry facility
Elevator Access
Controlled access community
Reserved covered parking
Barbecue area with grill
Intimate landscaped setting
24-hour emergency maintenance
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!