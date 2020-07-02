1600 Lyte St, Dallas

Amenities

You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



One and two bedroom modern spirit residences



Granite countertops throughout



Brushed nickel fixtures



Stainless Steel EnergyStar Appliances



Designer backsplashes in kitchen



Custom cabinets



Kitchen islands



Tile in bathrooms



Walk-in showers



Oval tubs



10-foot ceilings throughout



Wood floors in living/dining, kitchen, and closet



Spacious walk-in closets



Ceiling fans in living/dining and bedrooms



Luxury Lighting Package



Pre-wired for technology



USB Charging Outlets



2-inch stylized wood blinds



Large, private patios or balconies



Community Amenities



Rooftop lounge with views of Victory Park and Downtown Dallas



Convenient access to the American Airlines Center and all of Victory Park’s amenities



Courtyard with direct access to the Katy Trail



Urban clubhouse with coffee bar



Flex, fitness center fully equipped with strength and



cardio training equipment



The Plunge, resort-style swimming pool with outdoor lounging



Onsite laundry facility



Elevator Access



Controlled access community



Reserved covered parking



Barbecue area with grill



Intimate landscaped setting



24-hour emergency maintenance



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!