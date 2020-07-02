All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1600 Lyte St, Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1600 Lyte St, Dallas

1600 Lyte Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Lyte Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.

Apartment Amenities

One and two bedroom modern spirit residences

Granite countertops throughout

Brushed nickel fixtures

Stainless Steel EnergyStar Appliances

Designer backsplashes in kitchen

Custom cabinets

Kitchen islands

Tile in bathrooms

Walk-in showers

Oval tubs

10-foot ceilings throughout

Wood floors in living/dining, kitchen, and closet

Spacious walk-in closets

Ceiling fans in living/dining and bedrooms

Luxury Lighting Package

Pre-wired for technology

USB Charging Outlets

2-inch stylized wood blinds

Large, private patios or balconies

Community Amenities

Rooftop lounge with views of Victory Park and Downtown Dallas

Convenient access to the American Airlines Center and all of Victory Park’s amenities

Courtyard with direct access to the Katy Trail

Urban clubhouse with coffee bar

Flex, fitness center fully equipped with strength and

cardio training equipment

The Plunge, resort-style swimming pool with outdoor lounging

Onsite laundry facility

Elevator Access

Controlled access community

Reserved covered parking

Barbecue area with grill

Intimate landscaped setting

24-hour emergency maintenance

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have any available units?
1600 Lyte St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have?
Some of 1600 Lyte St, Dallas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Lyte St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Lyte St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Lyte St, Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 1600 Lyte St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Lyte St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

