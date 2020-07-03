All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1596 Fiji Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1596 Fiji Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:52 AM

1596 Fiji Street

1596 Fiji St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1596 Fiji St, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10 Reasons Why You Should Rent this End Unit at 1596 Fiji - (1) Gorgeous downtown views and easy access to work and play;(2) Attached 2-car garage; (3) Yes, it’s a rental where your furniture will actually fit!; (4) Sleek, gorgeous and “wow” are some of the most common descriptors for this property; (5) Amenities like large kitchen island, quartz counter tops, superb appliances…all yours; (6) Recently built; (7) Two levels offer extra privacy not often found in a rental; (8) Lots of storage; (9) Soon to be gated development; (10) Looking for a little green space outside and soothing colors inside? That’s here too! (mic drop)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1596 Fiji Street have any available units?
1596 Fiji Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1596 Fiji Street have?
Some of 1596 Fiji Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1596 Fiji Street currently offering any rent specials?
1596 Fiji Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1596 Fiji Street pet-friendly?
No, 1596 Fiji Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1596 Fiji Street offer parking?
Yes, 1596 Fiji Street offers parking.
Does 1596 Fiji Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1596 Fiji Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1596 Fiji Street have a pool?
No, 1596 Fiji Street does not have a pool.
Does 1596 Fiji Street have accessible units?
No, 1596 Fiji Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1596 Fiji Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1596 Fiji Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University