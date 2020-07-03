1596 Fiji Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

10 Reasons Why You Should Rent this End Unit at 1596 Fiji - (1) Gorgeous downtown views and easy access to work and play;(2) Attached 2-car garage; (3) Yes, it’s a rental where your furniture will actually fit!; (4) Sleek, gorgeous and “wow” are some of the most common descriptors for this property; (5) Amenities like large kitchen island, quartz counter tops, superb appliances…all yours; (6) Recently built; (7) Two levels offer extra privacy not often found in a rental; (8) Lots of storage; (9) Soon to be gated development; (10) Looking for a little green space outside and soothing colors inside? That’s here too! (mic drop)