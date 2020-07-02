15926 Stillwood Street

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RARE FIND! You will not find an opportunity like this. Charming townhome for rent in highly sought after North Dallas Area. Seconds to DNT or George Bush and all the fine dining and retail one could ever need. Some things within walking distance. You might be wondering.. All bills paid? That is correct. Water and electric are included in the rent as well as complimentary air filters delivered to your door every 30 days. The townhome is in it's final stretch of the make ready. Walls are beaming with a light and airy beautiful greige paint. Shower has been updated with custom features. New toilet. Counter tops will be resurfaced in a light, modern design to compliment the new paint and white cabinets. All outdated wooden doors being replaced with 6 panel doors and all hardware and fixtures will be updated to brushed nickel. Townhome should be ready for move in as early as Monday.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.