Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15926 Stillwood Street

15926 Stillwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15926 Stillwood Street, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RARE FIND! You will not find an opportunity like this. Charming townhome for rent in highly sought after North Dallas Area. Seconds to DNT or George Bush and all the fine dining and retail one could ever need. Some things within walking distance. You might be wondering.. All bills paid? That is correct. Water and electric are included in the rent as well as complimentary air filters delivered to your door every 30 days. The townhome is in it's final stretch of the make ready. Walls are beaming with a light and airy beautiful greige paint. Shower has been updated with custom features. New toilet. Counter tops will be resurfaced in a light, modern design to compliment the new paint and white cabinets. All outdated wooden doors being replaced with 6 panel doors and all hardware and fixtures will be updated to brushed nickel. Townhome should be ready for move in as early as Monday.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15926 Stillwood Street have any available units?
15926 Stillwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 15926 Stillwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15926 Stillwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15926 Stillwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15926 Stillwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street offer parking?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street have a pool?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15926 Stillwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15926 Stillwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

