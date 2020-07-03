Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
15914 Club Crest Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15914 Club Crest Drive
15914 Club Crest Drive
No Longer Available
Location
15914 Club Crest Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
ALL UTILITIES PAID!! COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO FIRST FLOOR QUITE. tHIS CONDO IS LOCATED AT THE END OF THE COMPLEX NEAR TO GOLF COURSE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive have any available units?
15914 Club Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15914 Club Crest Drive have?
Some of 15914 Club Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15914 Club Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15914 Club Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15914 Club Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15914 Club Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 15914 Club Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15914 Club Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15914 Club Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 15914 Club Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15914 Club Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15914 Club Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
