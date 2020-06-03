1590 Fiji Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Hip & cozy newly constructed townhome with easy access to downtown & Bishop Arts. This Belize floor plan unit with the Modern upgrade interior has an open kitchen, living, dining area plus a secondary bedroom downstairs that would make for a great study-media-3rd bedroom. Check out the extra storage area accessed from the downstairs bedroom. The kitchen is sleek & functional with its Whirpool stainless steel appliances, deep undermount sink & pendant lights over the quartz countertop bar area. Great downtown views from the dining room,master bedroom&balcony.Cool enclosed tub,shower in the master bathroom.Ample extra storage space in the attached 1 car garage.Kitchen refrigerator to remain.Community to be gated.