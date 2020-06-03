All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:11 AM

1590 Fiji Street

1590 Fiji St · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Fiji St, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Hip & cozy newly constructed townhome with easy access to downtown & Bishop Arts. This Belize floor plan unit with the Modern upgrade interior has an open kitchen, living, dining area plus a secondary bedroom downstairs that would make for a great study-media-3rd bedroom. Check out the extra storage area accessed from the downstairs bedroom. The kitchen is sleek & functional with its Whirpool stainless steel appliances, deep undermount sink & pendant lights over the quartz countertop bar area. Great downtown views from the dining room,master bedroom&balcony.Cool enclosed tub,shower in the master bathroom.Ample extra storage space in the attached 1 car garage.Kitchen refrigerator to remain.Community to be gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Fiji Street have any available units?
1590 Fiji Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Fiji Street have?
Some of 1590 Fiji Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Fiji Street currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Fiji Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Fiji Street pet-friendly?
No, 1590 Fiji Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1590 Fiji Street offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Fiji Street offers parking.
Does 1590 Fiji Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Fiji Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Fiji Street have a pool?
No, 1590 Fiji Street does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Fiji Street have accessible units?
No, 1590 Fiji Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Fiji Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Fiji Street has units with dishwashers.

