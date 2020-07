Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled and updated with Granite in kitchen and baths, Wood tile throughout downstairs and master bedroom, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new carpet upstairs, new bathtub and tile surrounds fenced back yard, You won't find a nicer more updated home in RISD. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee. Certified funds for app fee, deposits & first month rents.