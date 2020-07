Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely updated and well-cared for home in a prime location! Hardwood and laminate wood flooring, no carpet, ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, new master shower, granite c-tops in both bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and separate dining room. Covered patio overlooks shaded and scenic backyard with garden path. Extra space in garage for storage or workbench. Community has 7-acre park with pool, tennis and basketball court, playground and jogging path.