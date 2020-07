Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE This home features large living areas, a fireplace in the main living area, open kitchen, two car attached garage, and a split bedroom arrangement. Over-sized master bedroom and bath with garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet, and high ceilings. Large backyard. Recently totally updated and renovated. New flooring, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, and laminate flooring throughout home. No pets.