All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 15151 Berry Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15151 Berry Trail
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:38 AM

15151 Berry Trail

15151 Berry Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15151 Berry Trail, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
totally upgraded 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, open, spacious, almost 1000 sq ft. First floor. Large balcony faces pool and Gazebo. Large closet. Newer full size washer dryer and stainless refrigerator. New double pan windows, energy efficiency! Prime location with easy access to Preston, Dallas Tollway, 635. Near Addison, vibrant life style with many restaurants and shopping nearby. Quiet area. Mostly owners occupied neighborhood. Dog or cat, case by case. Outdoor Parking 160 and 010. Rent includes washer dryer, refrigerator, use of pool, water, trash fee.

Tenant is responsible for renter insurance and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15151 Berry Trail have any available units?
15151 Berry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15151 Berry Trail have?
Some of 15151 Berry Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15151 Berry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15151 Berry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15151 Berry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15151 Berry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15151 Berry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15151 Berry Trail offers parking.
Does 15151 Berry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15151 Berry Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15151 Berry Trail have a pool?
Yes, 15151 Berry Trail has a pool.
Does 15151 Berry Trail have accessible units?
No, 15151 Berry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15151 Berry Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15151 Berry Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University