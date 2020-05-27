15151 Berry Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

totally upgraded 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, open, spacious, almost 1000 sq ft. First floor. Large balcony faces pool and Gazebo. Large closet. Newer full size washer dryer and stainless refrigerator. New double pan windows, energy efficiency! Prime location with easy access to Preston, Dallas Tollway, 635. Near Addison, vibrant life style with many restaurants and shopping nearby. Quiet area. Mostly owners occupied neighborhood. Dog or cat, case by case. Outdoor Parking 160 and 010. Rent includes washer dryer, refrigerator, use of pool, water, trash fee.



Tenant is responsible for renter insurance and maintenance.