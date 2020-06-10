1505 N Haskell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning modern townhome located in the heart of old east Dallas. This home has a kitchen perfect for entertaining with a huge open floor plan and marble counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in- pantry, electric shades, decorative lighting and wood floors through out the common living spaces. The master bedroom features a great master in-suite with a great spa tub and large terrace which leads to a breath taking roof top terrace overlooking the Dallas Skyline. Fenced private yard for all the pet lovers.