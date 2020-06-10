All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:42 PM

1505 N Haskell Avenue

1505 North Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1505 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning modern townhome located in the heart of old east Dallas. This home has a kitchen perfect for entertaining with a huge open floor plan and marble counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in- pantry, electric shades, decorative lighting and wood floors through out the common living spaces. The master bedroom features a great master in-suite with a great spa tub and large terrace which leads to a breath taking roof top terrace overlooking the Dallas Skyline. Fenced private yard for all the pet lovers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have any available units?
1505 N Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 1505 N Haskell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 N Haskell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1505 N Haskell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N Haskell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1505 N Haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 N Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

