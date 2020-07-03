1502 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand new construction!!! Located in Uptown East “The Guest House on Bennett” features modern sophisticated finishes in a great location. The open concept kitchen features 11 foot ceilings, light grey stained oak hard wood flooring running throughout, recessed lighting, arctic white quartz counter tops, suite of brand new premium stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling Euro style cabinets. Bedrooms are very spacious with both bathrooms en suite. Bathrooms feature marble showers, designer tile and chrome plated fixtures. Property has a private front yard for pets and an attached 2 car garage. Property is walking distance to Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson.