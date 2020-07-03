All apartments in Dallas
1502 Bennett Avenue
1502 Bennett Avenue

1502 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction!!! Located in Uptown East “The Guest House on Bennett” features modern sophisticated finishes in a great location. The open concept kitchen features 11 foot ceilings, light grey stained oak hard wood flooring running throughout, recessed lighting, arctic white quartz counter tops, suite of brand new premium stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling Euro style cabinets. Bedrooms are very spacious with both bathrooms en suite. Bathrooms feature marble showers, designer tile and chrome plated fixtures. Property has a private front yard for pets and an attached 2 car garage. Property is walking distance to Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
1502 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 1502 Bennett Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Bennett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1502 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Bennett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

