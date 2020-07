Amenities

Excellent location in desired Prestonwood & Richardson High School area! Just off Hillcrest on Divided side road. Stunning updates with Stone Rock elevation on front exterior and stacked stone around fireplace. Handscraped & Travertine flooring, Bright and airy White kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and Large covered slate patio with 8 ft privacy fence. Such a beautiful home in a great location! A Must see and available April 1st.