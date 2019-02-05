1456 Templecliff Drive

Amenities

Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom in SE Dallas - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress. Remodeled home includes NEW stainless steel appliances, new wood vinyl floors, paint, and more! This is a must see: Beautiful dark wood floors, fresh gray paint, ceramic tile in the bath & kitchen with white cabinets. Also features a cozy, fenced backyard with plenty of space. Just a short distance to several DART Bus stops or an easy commute to downtown Dallas.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



