All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1432 San Saba Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1432 San Saba Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:24 PM
1 of 17
1432 San Saba Drive
1432 San Saba Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1432 San Saba Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have any available units?
1432 San Saba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1432 San Saba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 San Saba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 San Saba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 San Saba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 San Saba Drive offers parking.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 San Saba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 San Saba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 San Saba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 San Saba Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 San Saba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 San Saba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
