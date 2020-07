Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful open concept home is waiting for you and your family! Clean and light colors throughout with large windows, framed fireplace and great sized bedrooms. The master suite offers a spacious bath with a separate shower and garden tub. Tall ceilings, pretty ceramic tile in the wet areas, with carpet through the rest of the home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This gorgeous home in Dallas, is a MUST see!