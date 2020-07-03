All apartments in Dallas
1411 Mccoy Street

1411 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Mccoy Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** Fully renovated 2 story 2bed 2bath TOWNHOME WITH FENCED YARD and 2 CAR GARAGE ** Quiet cul de sac right in the middle of all city neighborhoods! Fenced yard is PERFECT FOR DOG OWNERS. 2 car garage with extra storage. Spacious master bedroom on 2nd floor is like your own private retreat in this single family attached rental. Open concept downstairs features vaulted ceilings, refinished hardwoods, brand new stainless appliances, smart home features and wet bar. Fenced in no maintenance yard is perfect for dog owners, morning coffee & wine nights. Revamped city park close by. Walking distance or a quick Uber to bars & local eateries. Brand new refrigerator & washer dryer are included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Mccoy Street have any available units?
1411 Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Mccoy Street have?
Some of 1411 Mccoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Mccoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Mccoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Mccoy Street offers parking.
Does 1411 Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 Mccoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 1411 Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Mccoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

