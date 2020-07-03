1411 Mccoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** Fully renovated 2 story 2bed 2bath TOWNHOME WITH FENCED YARD and 2 CAR GARAGE ** Quiet cul de sac right in the middle of all city neighborhoods! Fenced yard is PERFECT FOR DOG OWNERS. 2 car garage with extra storage. Spacious master bedroom on 2nd floor is like your own private retreat in this single family attached rental. Open concept downstairs features vaulted ceilings, refinished hardwoods, brand new stainless appliances, smart home features and wet bar. Fenced in no maintenance yard is perfect for dog owners, morning coffee & wine nights. Revamped city park close by. Walking distance or a quick Uber to bars & local eateries. Brand new refrigerator & washer dryer are included with lease.