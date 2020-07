Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL AND AFFORDABLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN A NICE LOCATION AND LOVELY NEIGHBORHOOD NO BAD RECORDS IN THE AREA,ALL WE NEED IS APPLICANTS WITH THE RENT AND THE SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVING,THIS HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR ONLY LET YOURSELF IN/SELF TOUR, ALSO THERE IS A 99CENT CHARGE UPON VIEWING WITH NO RECURRING CHARGE.TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING CONTACT.(331)901-0282