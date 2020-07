13752 Flagstone Lane

Amenities

SUPER CLEAN TOWNHOME! 3-2-2 +2 CAR GARAGE AND A NICE COVERED PATIO IN A RELAXING CENTRALLY LOCATED TREE LINED COMMUNITY. THIS IS AN END UNIT AND ONLY HAS NEIGHBORS ON 1 SIDE, WITH A SMALL ENCLOSED GARDEN ON THE SIDE. THIS PROPERTY COMES WITH ADULT AND FAMILY POOL PRIVILEDGES. PROPERTY INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES AND PETS (35) ARE OK. THIS PLACE IS NESTLED IN NORTH DALLAS AND SUPER CLOSE TO MANY MANY THINGS TO ACCESS.. WHITE ROCK BIKE TRAIL, SMG, EATS AND TREATS, AND CLOSE TO 75-635 . IN THE NORHTWEST QUADRANT. ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESLY PAINTED! WINDOWS & BLINDS THIS WEEK!