Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13739 Brookgreen Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

13739 Brookgreen Circle

13739 Brookgreen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13739 Brookgreen Circle, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse lies in a meticulously maintained community in Richardson Independent School District. Great private space out back with new cedar fencing around all townhouses. 2 Private carport spots that connect to the rear of the townhouse. Large open floor plan that is ideal to watch the kids from the kitchen area or to host many holiday gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have any available units?
13739 Brookgreen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have?
Some of 13739 Brookgreen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13739 Brookgreen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13739 Brookgreen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13739 Brookgreen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13739 Brookgreen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13739 Brookgreen Circle offers parking.
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13739 Brookgreen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have a pool?
No, 13739 Brookgreen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have accessible units?
No, 13739 Brookgreen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13739 Brookgreen Circle has units with dishwashers.

