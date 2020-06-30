13739 Brookgreen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse lies in a meticulously maintained community in Richardson Independent School District. Great private space out back with new cedar fencing around all townhouses. 2 Private carport spots that connect to the rear of the townhouse. Large open floor plan that is ideal to watch the kids from the kitchen area or to host many holiday gatherings.