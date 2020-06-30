This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse lies in a meticulously maintained community in Richardson Independent School District. Great private space out back with new cedar fencing around all townhouses. 2 Private carport spots that connect to the rear of the townhouse. Large open floor plan that is ideal to watch the kids from the kitchen area or to host many holiday gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 13739 Brookgreen Circle have?
Some of 13739 Brookgreen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13739 Brookgreen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13739 Brookgreen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.