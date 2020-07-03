13727 Spring Grove Avenue

Amenities

NEW 2018-2019 REMODEL. MOVING DUE TO JOB TRANSFER. Gorgeous Ranch style home in desirable North Dallas, move in ready! RISD schools! Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Living room with fireplace; game room; formal dining and breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with all the modern amenities. Hand-scraped wood flooring throughout much of the home. 6 year old roof. Foundation has been repaired is warranted. Automatic gate off the driveway for privacy and added security. 2 car carport. Huge backyard with custom concrete patio and sitting area. A must see! ROADS ARE OPEN, IGNORE ROAD CLOSED SIGN. BRAND NEW STREET AND SIDE WALK!