Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13641 Weald Green Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:17 AM

13641 Weald Green Street

13641 Weald Green · No Longer Available
Location

13641 Weald Green, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this charming and newly renovated gem! End unit bright and inviting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhome in the coveted Richardson School District is ready for its new family. Newly painted with neutral colors inside and out. Living room offers a fireplace & easy access to kitchen. Kitchen boasts w granite counters, tile backsplash, stove, fridge & breakfast far. Washer & Dryer included too! Private deck perfect for morning coffee & holding guests. Convenient access to major highways and shopping centers. Move-in Ready! Don't miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13641 Weald Green Street have any available units?
13641 Weald Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13641 Weald Green Street have?
Some of 13641 Weald Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13641 Weald Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
13641 Weald Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13641 Weald Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 13641 Weald Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13641 Weald Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 13641 Weald Green Street offers parking.
Does 13641 Weald Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13641 Weald Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13641 Weald Green Street have a pool?
No, 13641 Weald Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 13641 Weald Green Street have accessible units?
No, 13641 Weald Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13641 Weald Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13641 Weald Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.

