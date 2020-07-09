13641 Weald Green Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming and newly renovated gem! End unit bright and inviting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhome in the coveted Richardson School District is ready for its new family. Newly painted with neutral colors inside and out. Living room offers a fireplace & easy access to kitchen. Kitchen boasts w granite counters, tile backsplash, stove, fridge & breakfast far. Washer & Dryer included too! Private deck perfect for morning coffee & holding guests. Convenient access to major highways and shopping centers. Move-in Ready! Don't miss out!!