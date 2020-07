Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, Move-in ready Dallas home in sought-after RISD! A large living room off the kitchen is perfect for family gatherings with doors leading to deck. Open and bright, this home has three bedrooms filled with natural light, separate office space off kitchen, two full bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace in living room, SS appliances in kitchen, blinds throughout for privacy, media closet and cat-5 wiring. Close to shopping, schools and easy commute. Don't miss out on this one!