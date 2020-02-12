All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13292 Noel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13292 Noel Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

13292 Noel Rd

13292 Noel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13292 Noel Road, Dallas, TX 75240
McShann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

============================== It's been a crazy few months recently. Ever since you moved into that amazing new Dallas apartment people just can't hold themselves back. Strangers on the street ask you for your autograph & selfies. Cool chic magazines want you to be their featured story. What a whirlwind! Who knew moving into a brand new apartment would have such a dramatic impact on your life?!

  Anyways, now you've managed to create a full time sustainable income (enough to quit that crappy job) just by instagramming your extremely well decorated apartment every now and then. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Custom 42' Cabinetry

Wood Plank-Style Flooring

Designer Backsplashes

Pendant Lighting

Pantries

Separate Dining Area and Breakfast Bars

Programmable Thermostat

Built-In Speakers in Living Room

Den and Loft Layouts Available

Window Coverings

Walk-In Closets

Large Soaking Tubs with Tile Surrounds

Linen Cabinets

Individual Washer & Dryer

Additional Storag

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Spin Bikes

On-Demand Fitness Classes

Yoga and Pilates studio

Two-Story Resident lounge with VIP Banquette and Social kitchen

Media Lounge with Plush seating and TVs

Social Kitchen

Gaming Area

Internet Cafe and Printing Center

Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available

Electric Car Charging Stations

Luxe Dog Park with Owners' Lounge

Built to Green Built Texas standards for Maximum Energy Efficiency and Air Quality

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13292 Noel Rd have any available units?
13292 Noel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13292 Noel Rd have?
Some of 13292 Noel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13292 Noel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13292 Noel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13292 Noel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13292 Noel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13292 Noel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13292 Noel Rd offers parking.
Does 13292 Noel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13292 Noel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13292 Noel Rd have a pool?
No, 13292 Noel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13292 Noel Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 13292 Noel Rd has accessible units.
Does 13292 Noel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13292 Noel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University