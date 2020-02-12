13292 Noel Rd

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
It's been a crazy few months recently. Ever since you moved into that amazing new Dallas apartment people just can't hold themselves back. Strangers on the street ask you for your autograph & selfies. Cool chic magazines want you to be their featured story. What a whirlwind! Who knew moving into a brand new apartment would have such a dramatic impact on your life?!
Anyways, now you've managed to create a full time sustainable income (enough to quit that crappy job) just by instagramming your extremely well decorated apartment every now and then.
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Custom 42' Cabinetry
Wood Plank-Style Flooring
Designer Backsplashes
Pendant Lighting
Pantries
Separate Dining Area and Breakfast Bars
Programmable Thermostat
Built-In Speakers in Living Room
Den and Loft Layouts Available
Window Coverings
Walk-In Closets
Large Soaking Tubs with Tile Surrounds
Linen Cabinets
Individual Washer & Dryer
Additional Storag
Community Amenities
Spin Bikes
On-Demand Fitness Classes
Yoga and Pilates studio
Two-Story Resident lounge with VIP Banquette and Social kitchen
Media Lounge with Plush seating and TVs
Social Kitchen
Gaming Area
Internet Cafe and Printing Center
Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available
Electric Car Charging Stations
Luxe Dog Park with Owners' Lounge
Built to Green Built Texas standards for Maximum Energy Efficiency and Air Quality