This lovely home features a downstairs master bedroom. The living room opens to the kitchen. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms. The 2-car garage is attached in the rear. Minutes away from Downtown, Uptown, Lower Greenville and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Grigsby Avenue have any available units?
1322 Grigsby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Grigsby Avenue have?
Some of 1322 Grigsby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Grigsby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Grigsby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.