1322 Grigsby Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home features a downstairs master bedroom. The living room opens to the kitchen. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms. The 2-car garage is attached in the rear. Minutes away from Downtown, Uptown, Lower Greenville and more!