Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 North Prairie Creek Road

1316 North Prairie Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1316 North Prairie Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/C connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Boost Mobile, Lake June Thrift, Rush Hour Foods, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and much more. It's also not far from Crawford Memorial Park, with gardens, trails, playgrounds, fields, and a waterpark. The home is also right on the bus line for an easy commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have any available units?
1316 North Prairie Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have?
Some of 1316 North Prairie Creek Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 North Prairie Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1316 North Prairie Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 North Prairie Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road offers parking.
Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 North Prairie Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 North Prairie Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

