1316 North Prairie Creek Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/C connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Boost Mobile, Lake June Thrift, Rush Hour Foods, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and much more. It's also not far from Crawford Memorial Park, with gardens, trails, playgrounds, fields, and a waterpark. The home is also right on the bus line for an easy commute.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.