1311 Waterside Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1311 Waterside Drive

1311 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Waterside Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Fantastic stylish home in highly sought after Highland on the Creek neighborhood. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. This 3 bdrm, 3.1 bath beauty features the Master Suite downstairs, with luxurious spa bath. Living room features gas fireplace, 28 ft ceilings, windows providing abundant natural light and views of the backyard. Cute efficient kitchen w island opens up to dining area. Bonus room Office built above Garage perfect for owners who work from home! Second floor holds both guest rooms and a large space, currently being used as an artist studio but can easily be converted into another work space or media room. Landscaped Backyard has a carefree relaxing area. A true Dallas gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Waterside Drive have any available units?
1311 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 1311 Waterside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1311 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Waterside Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Waterside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.

