1311 Waterside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Fantastic stylish home in highly sought after Highland on the Creek neighborhood. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. This 3 bdrm, 3.1 bath beauty features the Master Suite downstairs, with luxurious spa bath. Living room features gas fireplace, 28 ft ceilings, windows providing abundant natural light and views of the backyard. Cute efficient kitchen w island opens up to dining area. Bonus room Office built above Garage perfect for owners who work from home! Second floor holds both guest rooms and a large space, currently being used as an artist studio but can easily be converted into another work space or media room. Landscaped Backyard has a carefree relaxing area. A true Dallas gem.