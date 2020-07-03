1310 Palm Canyon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rooftop View, Luxury, & Location! Close to Baylor Medical, Arts District & Downtown 3 story corner Townhome overlooks desirable park. Bright & open floorplan. Large open living, kitchen & dining feature elegant hardwood floors, granite countertops, decorative backsplash SS refr. remains. Master Suite includes large bath, 2nd living room & balcony. HOA amenities: outdoor cooking pavillion, firepit. Guest bed & ensuite bath on 1st floor 2 Balconies & rooftop deck have beautiful views of the hoa park Front load Washer Dryer included. Pets allowed, city park one block, ideal for the joggers Avail approx 7 days after appplication is approved.