1310 Palm Canyon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 Palm Canyon Drive

1310 Palm Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Palm Canyon Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rooftop View, Luxury, & Location! Close to Baylor Medical, Arts District & Downtown 3 story corner Townhome overlooks desirable park. Bright & open floorplan. Large open living, kitchen & dining feature elegant hardwood floors, granite countertops, decorative backsplash SS refr. remains. Master Suite includes large bath, 2nd living room & balcony. HOA amenities: outdoor cooking pavillion, firepit. Guest bed & ensuite bath on 1st floor 2 Balconies & rooftop deck have beautiful views of the hoa park Front load Washer Dryer included. Pets allowed, city park one block, ideal for the joggers Avail approx 7 days after appplication is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have any available units?
1310 Palm Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1310 Palm Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Palm Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Palm Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Palm Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Palm Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Palm Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

