Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is an immaculately maintained townhome with beautiful rooftop views of the Dallas skyline. Features include: Hardwood floors, new appliances, 3 stories with a rooftop deck, 2 car garage parking. With amenities to entertain guest or relax alone, this community does not disappoint. Home includes Stainless Steel appliances + Washer and Dryer. Experience Luxury at its Finest! No Airbnb or Subleasing Allowed in this community.