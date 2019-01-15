All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

12818 Midway Road

12818 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Location

12818 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
FOR RENT . Cute Ground floor condo ready to move in. 2020 updated, Check out this fantastic 1 bed 1 bath rental in Dallas. Highly sought after First floor one story unit with Extra large private patio! 1 bed and plenty of storage. Refrigerator included! HOA includes water, sewer and trash. 2 separate pools on property. Prime location at Midway and 635 right next to proposed redevelopment of the valley view! Private covered parking included and plenty of guest parking space. Walking distance to shopping and up scale Restaurants. Yahoo Email ID: SabydoL Opposite Walmart . Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all the information listed in MLS including but not limited to SqFt, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

