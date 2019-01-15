12818 Midway Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

FOR RENT . Cute Ground floor condo ready to move in. 2020 updated, Check out this fantastic 1 bed 1 bath rental in Dallas. Highly sought after First floor one story unit with Extra large private patio! 1 bed and plenty of storage. Refrigerator included! HOA includes water, sewer and trash. 2 separate pools on property. Prime location at Midway and 635 right next to proposed redevelopment of the valley view! Private covered parking included and plenty of guest parking space. Walking distance to shopping and up scale Restaurants. Yahoo Email ID: SabydoL Opposite Walmart . Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all the information listed in MLS including but not limited to SqFt, schools, etc.