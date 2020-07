Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Dallas includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, appliances, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, a fenced-in wooden backyard and a two-car garage. The home is located near so many local businesses, including Kroger, Braums, Dollar General, Outback Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, the LBJ DART Station and many more. Very easy access to both 635 and 75. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.