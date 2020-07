Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Great duplex across from park and walking distance to school. 3 bedrooms 2 bath with great backyard and 2 car garage. Plush carpet, updated laminate flooring and granite in kitchen. Cozy living in a wonderful neighborhood. Get anywhere fast! Close to 635 and 75, 15 minutes to downtown Dallas. This area is so much going on in this area.