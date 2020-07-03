All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1258 Annex Avenue

1258 Annex Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Annex Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Experience urban living at its finest in this NEW, modern, two-story townhome in the heart of East Dallas. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, and small private fenced yard. Features a must see master en suite with freestanding soaker tub and large shower. The large, open concept is masterfully designed with clean lines, large windows and skylights to provide plenty of natural light. Perfect for entertaining and just minutes away from some of the most popular businesses, neighborhoods, and entertainment districts in Dallas. 1258 Annex is a must see for those seeking convenient, luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Annex Avenue have any available units?
1258 Annex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Annex Avenue have?
Some of 1258 Annex Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Annex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Annex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Annex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Annex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1258 Annex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Annex Avenue offers parking.
Does 1258 Annex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Annex Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Annex Avenue have a pool?
No, 1258 Annex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Annex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1258 Annex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Annex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 Annex Avenue has units with dishwashers.

