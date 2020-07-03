1258 Annex Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Experience urban living at its finest in this NEW, modern, two-story townhome in the heart of East Dallas. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, and small private fenced yard. Features a must see master en suite with freestanding soaker tub and large shower. The large, open concept is masterfully designed with clean lines, large windows and skylights to provide plenty of natural light. Perfect for entertaining and just minutes away from some of the most popular businesses, neighborhoods, and entertainment districts in Dallas. 1258 Annex is a must see for those seeking convenient, luxury living.