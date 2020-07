Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fully Remodeled Wonderful two bedroom condo with many new upgrades, located in Dallas Creekbend. It consists of new hardwood flooring, new cabinets, large room with walk-in closets, 2 baths, and single living area and 1 dining areas, which has enough space. You can enjoy the community pool, playing tennis ans as condo is in very prime location where you can go to market, restaurants and shopping easily. It is very great opportunity to buy this condo in a reasonable price. Must visit!