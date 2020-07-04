12349 Ferris Creek Lane

Amenities

Roomy 1924 sf two floor duplex in the LBJ and Abrams area convenient also to US75. Richardson ISD. This duplex at end of cul-de-sac has all plank floors except kitchens and baths which have tile floors. Kitchen has plenty of room with dinette area adjacent. Large 15x20 Living area, with Master Suite to the side. Master bath has both tub and shower and twin basins. Two more bedrooms upstairs share jack-n-jill style bathroom. Spacious yard with privacy fence, and two car rear entry garage. Sorry, no vouchers.