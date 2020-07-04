All apartments in Dallas
12349 Ferris Creek Lane

12349 Ferris Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12349 Ferris Creek Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roomy 1924 sf two floor duplex in the LBJ and Abrams area convenient also to US75. Richardson ISD. This duplex at end of cul-de-sac has all plank floors except kitchens and baths which have tile floors. Kitchen has plenty of room with dinette area adjacent. Large 15x20 Living area, with Master Suite to the side. Master bath has both tub and shower and twin basins. Two more bedrooms upstairs share jack-n-jill style bathroom. Spacious yard with privacy fence, and two car rear entry garage. Sorry, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have any available units?
12349 Ferris Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 12349 Ferris Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12349 Ferris Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12349 Ferris Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12349 Ferris Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12349 Ferris Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

