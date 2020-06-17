12114 Prestonridge Road

Amenities

2017 French inspired transitional home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This gracious floorplan boasts timeless, elegant finishes and rich hardwoods throughout. Spacious downstairs master suite with large custom walk-in closet. Large study with separate entrance and fireplace. Open concept kitchen with Wolf gas stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartz countertops and an additional detached Kosher kitchen. Smart home with 9 surveillance cameras, Sonos system, built in speakers and automatic security lighting. Other amenities include summer outdoor kitchen, oversized media room, dual laundry rooms, 2 gas fireplaces, 3 wine refrigerators, Culligan drinking water system, outdoor irrigation system and 3 car garage