Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12114 Prestonridge Road
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

12114 Prestonridge Road

12114 Prestonridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12114 Prestonridge Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2017 French inspired transitional home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This gracious floorplan boasts timeless, elegant finishes and rich hardwoods throughout. Spacious downstairs master suite with large custom walk-in closet. Large study with separate entrance and fireplace. Open concept kitchen with Wolf gas stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartz countertops and an additional detached Kosher kitchen. Smart home with 9 surveillance cameras, Sonos system, built in speakers and automatic security lighting. Other amenities include summer outdoor kitchen, oversized media room, dual laundry rooms, 2 gas fireplaces, 3 wine refrigerators, Culligan drinking water system, outdoor irrigation system and 3 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12114 Prestonridge Road have any available units?
12114 Prestonridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12114 Prestonridge Road have?
Some of 12114 Prestonridge Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12114 Prestonridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12114 Prestonridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 Prestonridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12114 Prestonridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12114 Prestonridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 12114 Prestonridge Road offers parking.
Does 12114 Prestonridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12114 Prestonridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 Prestonridge Road have a pool?
No, 12114 Prestonridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12114 Prestonridge Road have accessible units?
No, 12114 Prestonridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 Prestonridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12114 Prestonridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

