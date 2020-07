Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in sought after Melshire Estates. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a great floor plan and is perfect for a family. Updated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, SS appliances. Beautifully appointed master bath with soaker tub and rain shower. Close to shopping and private schools. Fridge and washer dryer included. Must see!!