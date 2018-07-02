All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1210 Forester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1210 Forester Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

1210 Forester Drive

1210 Forester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1210 Forester Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally Cute and Cozy Studio Apartment Completely Renovated Fresh Paint; New Flooring; New Cabinets with Brush Nickel Hardware; Granite Countertops; Stackable Washer Dryer Area and So Much More. Monthly rent of $800 Includes ALL Bills Paid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Forester Drive have any available units?
1210 Forester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Forester Drive have?
Some of 1210 Forester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Forester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Forester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Forester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Forester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1210 Forester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Forester Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Forester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Forester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Forester Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Forester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Forester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Forester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Forester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Forester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University