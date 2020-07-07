1201 South Westmoreland Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lock box located on back door.



This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 3 bath home in Oak Cliff/Cockrell Hill includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard and a 2-car garage! The home is located along the bus line for an easy commute, and is near Walgreens, Jack in the Box, Thrift Town, Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and more! The home is one block away from Martin Weiss Park and Swimming Pool, perfect for summertime fun! It's also near a variety of schools, including Artureo Salazar Elementary School and Leila P Cowart Elementary School.It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.