1201 South Westmoreland Road
1201 South Westmoreland Road

1201 South Westmoreland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lock box located on back door.

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 3 bath home in Oak Cliff/Cockrell Hill includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard and a 2-car garage! The home is located along the bus line for an easy commute, and is near Walgreens, Jack in the Box, Thrift Town, Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and more! The home is one block away from Martin Weiss Park and Swimming Pool, perfect for summertime fun! It's also near a variety of schools, including Artureo Salazar Elementary School and Leila P Cowart Elementary School.It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have any available units?
1201 South Westmoreland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have?
Some of 1201 South Westmoreland Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 South Westmoreland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South Westmoreland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South Westmoreland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 South Westmoreland Road is pet friendly.
Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South Westmoreland Road offers parking.
Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 South Westmoreland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have a pool?
Yes, 1201 South Westmoreland Road has a pool.
Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 South Westmoreland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South Westmoreland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 South Westmoreland Road does not have units with dishwashers.

